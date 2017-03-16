BREAKING: Again, Senate rejects Magu as EFCC chairman

The Senate has for the second time rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) following the insistence of the Department of State Services that the acting EFCC chairman lacked the credibility to lead the anti-corruption agency.

Magu who appeared before the Senate on Wednesday had answered the questions put to him by the lawmakers, failed to get their nod for the job in substantive capacity after Senator Dino Melaye raised the issue of the DSS report on him. Melaye told his colleagues:

““In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government”.

The acting EFCC boss was displeased with the position of the Senate, which he held had submitted two contradictory reports on him to the lawmakers on the same day.

The Senate had earlier rejected Magu for the EFCC top job on December 15, 2016.

Details later…