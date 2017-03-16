Breaking: Ahmad Ahmad defeats Issa Hayatou to become new CAF president

The president of the Madagascar Football Association, Ahmad Ahmad has defeated long-serving CAF President, Issa Hayatou in the just ended CAF elections held at the Africa Union Plenary Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

His victory ends Mr. Hayatou’s 29-year reign as president of the Confederation of African Football. Ahmed Ahmed polled 34 votes, against Issa Hayatou’s 20 votes.

