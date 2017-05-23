BREAKING: Another container-load of arms found in Lagos port

Another container filled with arms has been discovered at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, the Nigeria Customs told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

A source at the port told PREMIUM TIMES the container was found at the Ports and Cargo Terminal of the Tin Can Island Ports.

“As I speak to you, they’ve ordered everyone to go out of the terminal and they have locked up everywhere,” the source said.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs, Tin Can Island Command, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the incident and said details would be made public later.

“We are still counting,” Mr. Ejesieme told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

Details later….

Source; PREMIUM TIMES