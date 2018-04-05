BREAKING: Another Nigerian Senator, Bukar Mustapha, is dead

Bukar Mustapha, the senator representing Katsina North, is dead.
Mr. Mustapha was President Muhammadu Buhari’s senator as he represented the president’s senatorial district.
He died after a brief illness on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.
The News Agency of Nigeria quotes Mr. Bukar’s elder brother, Umar Bukar, as confirming the news.
Mr. Bukar’s death is coming less than a week after the deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Umar Jibril, died after a protracted illness.
It also came about two weeks after another senator, Ali Wakili, passed away.
Editor’s Note: The News Agency of Nigeria has clarified that Mr. Bukar’s death was confirmed by his elder brother.