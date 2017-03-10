Breaking: Buhari asks Osinbajo to continue as Acting President, bars welcome visits

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to continue in acting capacity while he keeps resting.

The President held a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors at the presidential villa in Abuja after returning from his 50 days medical vaction.

President Buhari said, ” I am pleased I am back, I am feeling much better now.”

He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.

The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.

He retired to his residence at the end of the meeting he had with top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the First Lady Conference Room.

At the meeting, Buhari promised to re-dedicate himself to the service of the nation.

However, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday admitted that he had a “very interesting and challenging time” while he held the fort for President Muhammadu Buhari as the Acting President.

Osinbajo spoke at a meeting Buhari had with top government officials shortly after he arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him by handing over the reins of government to him as Acting President.

As a result of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Buhari’s plane touched down at the air force base in Kaduna, and he boarded a chopper to Abuja.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; were among those who recieved Buhari at the helipad at Aso Rock.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Abdulaziz Yari, his Zamfara state counterpart, are among those attending the meeting.