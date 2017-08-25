Breaking: Buhari, Osinbajo meets leaders of APC, PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

It was the first bipartisan meeting ever presided over by Buhari.

President Buhari thanked the leaders for attending the meeting. He also thanked those who prayed for his recovery while in the U.K. for medical treatment.

Here is the President’s short speech:

I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the meeting. (NAN)