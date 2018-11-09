Breaking: Court dashes Ondo governor’s hope in election suit

…as Abraham wins Akeredolu in round II

The camp of the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akerodolu, SAN may have been thrown into an unanticipated panic as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday dismissed all grounds of objections raised by his lawyers and the lawyer to All Progressive Congress (APC) in a case challenging his election.

In Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/788/2016 between Dr. Olusegun Michael Abraham and the State Governor before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, the governor contended that the Court has no jurisdiction to hear and determine the plaintiff’s challenge of his nomination as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo State governorship election which held November 26, 2016.

Assuming jurisdiction in the case, the Court rejected Akeredolu’s arguments that the suit relates to issues that are internal to the party and that it was inchoate among others.

Though Justice Dimgba agreed with Akeredolu that the suit was not properly commenced by way of Originating Summons, he refused to strike it out as requested by the Ondo State Governor. The judge however ordered the suit originally commenced by way of originating summons to be heard by way of Writ of Summons on the grounds that the facts of the case were contentious and requires parties to file pleadings.

Justice Dimgba also granted accelerated hearing of the case and ordered parties to file their respective pleadings on or before November 30. The case has been fixed for hearing on December 6th and 7th, 2018.

Abraham is seeking the nullification of the APC’s governorship primary election which held September 3, 2016 and be returned winner of same on the grounds that the delegates list and the process were manipulated illegally in favour of the Governor. Governor Akerodolu emerged as the party’s candidate from the disputed election and went ahead to win the general election.