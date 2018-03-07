Breaking: Court grants bail to ‘killer wife’ Maryam Sanda

A federal capital territory court (FCT) court has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death.

Sanda was alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, over allegations of infidelity.

Bello was the son of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Halilu Yusuf, the judge, granted her bail on Wednesday after considering the medical reports she presented.

The reports confirmed that she was pregnant and sick.

The court has on several occasions refused her bail request but had granted bail to Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother, and her brother who are also on trial.

Joesph Daudu, Sanda’s counsel, had in December prayed the court to grant his client bail over health reasons and the need to attend to her six-month-old baby.

He later told the court on February 7 that his client is three months pregnant.

Sanda is accused of killing her husband over alleged infidelity, an incident which occurred in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

She was arrested and subsequently remanded in Suleja prison, where she has been since her trial commenced.