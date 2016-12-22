Breaking : Danjuma’s Appointment Terminated

The Ministry of Niger Delta has announced the sacking of Mr Tekari Danjuma as the Coordinator of the Riverine Areas Protection Programme, with immediate effect.
Mr Danujuma’s appointment has provoked protest among youth in the region. The Ministry says it will announce a replacement soon.
