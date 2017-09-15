BREAKING: Nigerian military classifies IPOB a terrorist organisation

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu has been classified a terrorist organsisation by the Nigerian military.

The military in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Major General John Enenche said the IPO, which has been pushing for an independent stater of Biafra, has been metamorphosing from one stage to another. He noted that after due professional analysis and recent developments, it had become expedient for the Nigerian military debunk “the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non violent”.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to confirm to the general public that IPOB from all intent, plan and purpose as analysed, is a militant terrorist organisation. Therefore, parents and particularly unsuspecting residents of the South East and other Nigerians should advice their wards to desist from joining the group,” the statement said.

The military spokesman said given recent developments it had become necessary to disclose the current state of IPOB.

“In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include; the formation of a Biafra Secret Service; claimed formation of Biafra National Guard, unauthorised blocking of public access roads”.

Other activities of the IPOB according to the military spokesman include: extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks, militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017; physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB actors at a check point on 11 September 2017 and also attempts to snatch their rifles, and attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle”.

The statement said the Nigerian military remained committed to handling all the security challenges in the country and assured Nigerians of the protection of lives and property.