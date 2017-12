The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a four -count fraud charge against Innoson Motors and its chairman, Innocent Chukwuma. The charges were filed at a High Court in Lagos.

Chukuma’s brother, Charles, was named as third defendant in the suit.

Chukwuma was arrested last week and released the following day.

He was arrested in connection with allegations that he forged some documents in a transaction with GTBank

Details later…