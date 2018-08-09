BREAKING: EFCC raids residence of Ekpeyong, ex-DSS DG

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently at the Abuja residence of Ita Ekpeyong, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ekpeyong confirmed this to TheCable on Thursday afternoon.

“They (EFCC officials) are here. No problem,” he told TheCable via telephone.

TheCable gathered that officials of the anti-graft agency got to Ekpeyong’s residence on Thursday morning.

The raid comes 48 hours after the sack of Lawal Daura as director-general of DSS.

Daura had foiled an attempt by EFCC to search Ekpeyong’s residence in 2017. Both agencies confronted each other until the commission backed down.

