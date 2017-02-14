Breaking: Abducted former DSS Director, Ejiofor regains freedom after paying N15million ransom

Mr Mike Ejiofor, retired director of the DSS , kidnapped in Lokoja, Kogi State, last Saturday, has been released by his kidnappers, who are suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

A source close to the investigation told this newspaper that the kidnappers had demanded for an initial ransom of fifty million naira. The source said N15 million was eventually paid to his abductors before Ejiofor was released.

Mr Ejiofor’s driver was killed in the incident. Ejiofor, a security consultant, is the chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja since retiring from service years ago.