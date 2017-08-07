BREAKING: FG withdraws nomination of ‘corrupt’ ICPC board members

The federal government has removed Maimuna Aliyu and Sa’ad Alanamu from the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC), the Cable has reported.

Laolu Akande, spokesman of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this on Sunday.

A presidential source had told TheCable that the newly-appointed commissioners of the anti-graft agency would be made to step down.

ICIR, an investigative website, had exposed the alleged fraudulent activities perpetrated by the two individuals whose appointments Osinbajo approved on Tuesday.

The website said the ICPC is currently probing Aliyu and Alanamu for alleged corruption in the region of N1billion.

While Alanamu is reportedly being investigated on corruption charges allegedly committed when he headed some institutions in Kwara state, Aliyu is said to have a longstanding case of abuse of office, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against her.

In a series of tweets, Akande said the government had confirmed that the individuals were undergoing probe.

“We are stepping down 2 of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict,” he wrote.

“This case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them.

“A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration ‘ll always do the right thing.

“While existence of allegations or petitions against someone shouldn’t necessarily disqualify them from considerations for appointments…”