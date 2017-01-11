Breaking: Fuel depots shut nationwide as NUPENG commences strike

Activities at fuel depots across the country have been disrupted by a three ­day warning strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which started today.

The strike is to protest against anti­Labour practices in the oil and gas sector.

As a result of the strike loading of petroleum depots across the nation have been halted. An official of

the union, however, told one of our correspondent that the leaders of the union would hold a meeting

with the Federal Government by 1pm.