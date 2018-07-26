BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye abducted by Gunmen

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

This was disclosed by Senator Ben Bruce (Bayelsa East) on his Twitter page.

“I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated,” Bruce tweeted.

Melaye was arraigned yesterday before an FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide.

Melaye was also charged with the offences of attempt to escape from lawful custody and damage of police property.

