Breaking: Hameed Ali arrives Senate in mufti, asked to go and return in uniform

The Senate has asked the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), to come back on Wednesday in uniform.

The lawmakers said as the chief executive of the security outfit, Ali should lead by example.

The Customs boss had appeared before the Senate on Thursday, a day after he was initially scheduled to appear. He also came in mufti despite the insistence of the lawmakers that he should appear before it in uniform.

When asked by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu why he failed to appear before the lawmakers in uniform as requested, Ali said the Senate did not state in its last letter to him that he should appear in uniform.

Ekweremadu, however, said the last letter only served as a reminder of the first letter to him, in which he was asked to come in uniform.

Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said executive powers of the Customs DG were statutory and the occupant of the office must be in uniform to exercise the powers, since it is a rank

Senator Jibrin Barau also said the lawmakers should not allow Ali to speak before the Senate until he reappears in uniform.

Senator Olamilekan Adeola said since Ali was not in uniform, anybody in mufti could be presumed to be the Customs boss.