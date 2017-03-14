Breaking: I am too busy to appear before you Wednesday, Hameed Ali writes Senate

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Hameed Ali, has written the Senate, notifying the lawmakers he will not appear before them on Wednesday as expected. ‎

The Senate Clerk read Mr. Ali’s letter on Tuesday.

He was summoned last Thursday over the planned clampdown on vehicles without duty payment.

The letter was signed by an Assistant Comptroller General.

The lawmakers condemned Ali for relegating the Senate and for failing to personally sign the letter.

President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, after listening to the aggrieved lawmakers, said Ali must appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday and in uniform as requested by the legislature.