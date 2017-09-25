BREAKING: Idyl wins The Voice Nigeria 2017

Budding musician, Daniel Diongoli, popularly known as Idyl, has won The Voice Nigeria 2017.

The self-acclaimed ghetto youth who says he was “raised in the streets by the streets,” also affirms that grace brought him this far.

The 22-year-old Bayelsa-born singer defeated Ebube with whom he was in the Top 2.

Idyl, who also goes by the #GracePikin, and his mentor, Timi Dakolo, wept on each other’s necks as he was announced the winner.

Other participants who had been dropped as the competition entered critical stages also joined Idyl on the stage to share the historical, joyous moment with him.

The Voice Nigeria is the Nigerian version of the TV series The Voice.

It premiered on Africa Magic television channels Showcase and Urban on DStv in Nigeria on 10 April, 2016 and was sponsored by Airtel and Coca-Cola.

The winner earns a recording contract with Universal Music Group, an SUV car worth N7m and a trip to Abu Dhabi.

In this year’s edition, which is the Season 2 of The Voice Nigeria, four performers made it to the grand finale, but Idly took home the dream prizes.