BREAKING: IG removes Kogi CP over escape of six suspects

Following the escape of six suspects from custody early this morning, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate removal of Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga.

He also redeployed the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct.

The IG in a statement by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the policemen are all facing serious disciplinary action.

