The ongoing probe of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, by the Kano State House of Assembly has been suspended.

Kabiru Rurum, Speaker of the Assembly, who announced this at plenary on Monday, said the decision of the house came after prominent Nigerians intervened on behalf of the Emir.

He said Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sent a letter to the lawmakers to appeal that the House stay action on the probe.

Details later…