BREAKING: Malabu Scandal: Court returns OPL 245 to Shell, ENI

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has reversed its previous ruling which retrieved the control of one of Nigeria’s richest oil blocks, OPL 245, from Shell and ENI.

The court had on January 26, issued an order, based on a motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, retrieving the ownership of the oil block from the multinational companies.

Following that order, Shell and ENI approached the court with an an application, challenging the ruling.

They contended that the rights of parties to fair hearing was not followed before the ruling was reached.

They prayed the court to reverse the order, and allow the parties adress the issue, legally.



Malabu, the company which was given the oil block in controversial circumstance in 1998 had also applied to be a party to the application.

SOURCE: Premium Times