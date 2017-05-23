Breaking: Manchester Arena explosion, 22 dead after blast at Ariana Grande concert

Mom: I don’t know if daughter is dead or alive 01:22

Eyewitness Karen Ford had taken her 13-year-old daughter to the concert.

“It was mayhem on the street, there were children crying, trying to get in touch with parents, parents on their phones trying to contact their kids,” she said, adding that cell connection was poor as so many people were using their phones simultaneously.

“I brought my baby home, which some people won’t be (able to do) tonight.”

A nearby Holiday Inn hotel became a focal point for parents searching for their children who had been at the concert. Some hotels opened their doors to people who could not get home due to an area lockdown.

Taxis and local people offered free rides to those affected.

Manchester Victoria railway station, which is next to the arena, will remain closed Tuesday, UK National Rail announced.

Emergency meeting Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement, confirming that police are treating the incident as a terror attack. She has suspended campaigning for June 8 general election and will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning.

Other British political parties followed suit by canceling events planned for Tuesday.

“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

The leader of Britain’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, offered support on Twitter. “Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Stars react

Universal Music Group, parent company for Grande’s record label, Republic Records, posted a statement on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight’s devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” the post says.

Grande’s publicist, Joseph Carozza, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the performer was safe

“Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened,” he said.

Musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry all offered supportive tweets.