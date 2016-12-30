BREAKING: Many feared dead as Nigerian troops, Boko Haram battle in Borno

At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State, Premium Times has reported.

Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, our sources said.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

One of our sources said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action.

Another said the figure was much higher, saying many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

Both sources however said four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.

Our sources gave arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

Friday’s battle is the first since the military overpowered and chased the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest, a fortress from where the group launched attacks on Nigeria for years.

It also came a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group had not been defeated.

The Army immediately shot back, saying the video by Mr. Shekau was a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.