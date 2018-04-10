BREAKING: Nigeria wins first medal at Commonwealth Games

Nigeria has won its first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria’s men’s table tennis team won silver on Monday, defeated by India.

India triumphed 3-0 in the final of the men’s Table Tennis team event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games on Monday.

Sharath Achanta beat Bode Abiodun 3-1 in the first game despite Abiodun winning the first set 11-4.

Segun Toriola was the next up for the Nigerian team but after taking the first set 12-10, the most experienced campaigner in the team lost his way losing the next three, 11-3, 11-3, and 11-4.

The doubles team of Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun could not stop the onslaught of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who beat the Nigerian team 11-8, 11-5, and 11-3. India, therefore, took the gold as Nigeria won a silver, the first medal to be won by Team Nigeria in Australia.

