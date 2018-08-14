Breaking: Obasanjo in closed-door meeting with another PDP presidential aspirant

The Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dakwambo, is currently in a closed door meeting with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Dakwambo, a presidential aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived his host’s private residence located inside the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta and shortly entered into the meeting.

The meeting comes less than 24 hours after Senate President Bukola Saraki also met with Mr Obasanjo. None of the officials spoke about the details of their meeting which held few days after Mr Saraki also met with ex-military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Obasanjo also recently played host to another PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Turaki, and visited ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The meetings are believed to be in preparation for the 2019 elections with Mr Obasanjo pledging to spearhead a coalition to oust incumbent President Muhammadu BUhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Obasanjo supported Mr Buhari’s election in 2015 but has since fell out with the president.

Details later…