Breaking: PDP, ADC, SDP reject Kogi KKF/Lokoja bye election, call for cancellation

BEING A JOINT PRESS RELEASE ON THE KOGI KKF/LOKOJA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES BYE-ELECTION TODAY BEING 11TH AUGUST 2018. ISSUED BY

PDP, ADC AND SDP

It’s now an obvious fact considering what is presently happening in kogi state as regards the ongoing bye-election that democracy is dead in the state and it will be wrong of us if we did not bring it to the notice of the general public particularly the Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and all authorities concerned especially INEC, The Nigerian Police, DSS, Civil Defence and other security agencies as well as civil society groups, local and international observers._

_Today is indeed a black day in the state as we witnessed a broad day rape on democracy, human right violation and neglect of rule of law through a wanton destruction of electoral materials, snatching of ballot boxes, physical assaults on innocent electorate as well as destruction of private and public properties of perceived enemies of the APC led government in the state under the watchful eyes of the security agencies especially the Nigerian Police who are obvious conspirators in this unholy alliances._

_In line with this obvious facts and to restore people’s confidence in our democracy, we therefore call for total cancellation of the entire exercise and also bring to book all perpetrators of this criminal acts._

Sign

*Hon Bode Ogunmola*

PDP State Publicity Secretary

*Comr Ade Ismail*

ADC State Publicity Secretary

*Ochedi Udale Shaibu*

SDP State Publicity Secretary