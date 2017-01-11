BREAKING: Police arrest Sowore, Saharareporters publisher in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arrested Mr. Omoleye Sowore, publisher of United States based online news platform, Saharareporters.

Sowore was said to have been arrested over a publication in Saharareporters in January 2016 where it was alleged that a United Kingdom based Nigerian journalist, Lekan Fatodu, was used as a front by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to siphon funds out of the country from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Nigerian Times checks reveal that Sowore was picked up at his residence in Lagos and has been taken to Area F Police station, Ikeja, Lagos.His arrest was said to be at the instance of Fatodu, who upon learning that he was in the country, tipped off the office.

