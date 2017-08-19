BREAKING: President Buhari returns today

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been away on medical treatment in London, United Kingdom since May 7 this year, will return to Nigeria today, the presidency has disclosed.

Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media disclosed in statement on Saturday.

Adesina, who did not disclose the exact time of the president’s arrival, said President Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday morning by 7am.

According to Adesina, the president is grateful to Nigerians who prayed ‘ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge’.