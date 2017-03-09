BREAKING: President Buhari returns tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in London for over two months attending to his failing health, is expected back in the country on Friday, March 10, 2017, the Presidency has said.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who disclosed in a statement on Thursday said President Buhari is grateful to Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes.

President Buhari left Nigeria on January 19, 2017 on what initially was described by Adesina as vacation who said the President would use the opportunity of the vacation to see his doctors. He was expected back in Nigeria on february 6, 2017.

The President failed to return on the expected date fuelling speculations that he was serious ill. Such fears were heightened by online newspaper reports in January a few days after his departure from Nigeria, that he had passed on. Amid the confusion and speculations, the President wrote to the Senate informing the legislative chamber that he was staying back for an undisclosed period to enable his doctors conclude tests which were being carried out on him.

Since his sojourn in England President Buhari has been visit by leading politicians in the country, all of them members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was reportedly called from London to speaking with leading local and international figures including American President, Donald trump and the King of Morocco. Only today, he received Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Nigerian House in London.