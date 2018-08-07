BREAKING: Pro-Buhari senators meeting in Sheraton as PDP lawmakers barricade Senate chamber

Information reaching INDEPENDENT is that Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are currently holding a strategy meeting in Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

However, both People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senators and House of Representatives members have barricaded the entrance to the Senate Chamber to prevent any unauthorised entry.

The move may not be unconnected with alleged plots to change the leadership of the Senate currently headed by the President Bukola Saraki who last week defected to the PDP.

Recall that the National Assembly leadership had on Monday announced and emergency leadership meeting to address pressing national issues.

As at the time of filing this report, principal officers of both the Senate and House of Representatives are said to be locked in a meeting at the Sheraton Hotel ahead of the NASS leadership meeting scheduled to hold by 12 noon on Tuesday.

However, the whereabouts of Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu are still unknown as neither of them has been sighted near the Assembly complex.

SOURCE: Daily Independent