BREAKING: Samuel Ogundipe released from police custody

A magistrates’ court in Abuja has granted bail to Samuel Ogundipe, a Premium Times reporter who was arrested on Tuesday.

This comes after activists and organisations within and outside the country mounted pressure on the police to release the reporter.

Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, had reportedly ordered the arrest of Ogundipe over a story on the report he submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the blockade of the national assembly.

Idris submitted the report after the sack of Lawal Daura, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IGP had requested that the force be given the permission to search the residences of all the suspects involved in the national assembly blockade, including Daura.

After the leak, the police asked Ogundipe to disclose the source of getting the document but he refused in line with the ethics of the profession.

More to follow…