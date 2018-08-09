BREAKING: Saraki hosts chairmen of ’45 political parties’

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently in a meeting with chairmen of “45 political parties”.

The nation’s number three citizen disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

LIVE VIDEO: I am now meeting with the National Chairmen of 45 political parties at my office in the Senate.https://t.co/Y0QrxpKxc9 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 9, 2018

The purpose of the meeting is not known but it comes 24 hours after the senate president visited ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida in Niger state.

Saraki avoided journalists when he left IBB’s Minna, Niger state, residence.

He met with IBB shortly after he gave a hint of nursing a presidential ambition.

During the question and answer session at a press conference on the blockade of the national assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Saraki was asked if he would be vying for the highest office in the land and he did not deny having such ambition.

He, however, said at the moment, he wanted to talk about democracy, adding that he would answer the question on another day.

“We are here today about the democracy of this country, and that is what is important to me and to all of us that are here,” he said.

“I think when the time is right I will talk on your issue but today, we are talking about democracy in Nigeria, to defend the rule of law.”