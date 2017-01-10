Breaking: Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee for NERC chairman

The senate on Tuesday refused to confirm Akintunde Akinwande, the nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari for the chairmanship position of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Citing his failure to appear before it for screening, the upper chamber of the national assembly asked Buhari to send another nominee for confirmation.

However, the Senate confirmed the nomination of six members for the board of the Nigerian Commission.

They are Sanusi Garba (North­West) as vice­chairman; with Nathan Rogers Shatti (North­East), Moses

Arigu (North­Central), Dafe Akpedeye (South­South), Frank Okafor (South­East) and Musiliu Oseni

(South­West) as commissioners.