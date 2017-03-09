Breaking: Senate summons Hameed Ali, orders him to appear in customs uniform

The senate on Tuesday summoned Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), over the plan to seize vehicles without paid duty.

On Tuesday, the upper legislative chamber directed customs to suspend the action, but the NCS went ahead to offer 60 percent rebate on the duty.

This prompted the senate to summon Ali, and instructed him to appear in customs uniform.

“The senate will take a resolution and an agency of government will have the temerity, will have the guts, the strength to blatantly disregard the Nigerian senate. It is a very dark day for democracy,” said Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, while moving a motion.

“I’m a member of the customs committee. I want to educate some of us, the position of CGC has a rank…. When he appeared before the committee, I asked why he does not wear uniform, and he said uniformed men don’t wear uniform twice.

“I reminded him that he retired as a colonel and that a general and was appointed as the corps marshal of the FRSC, and he proudly wore the uniform of FRSC.

“We need to check this properly, we are taking a decision on behalf of the people, and an agency decides to disrespect the Nigerian senate? If they are taking duty on Nigerian roads, and the president is passing, no customs officer will stop him and ask for papers, they will rather salute him.

“The senate has resolved that we invite the CGC to appear in plenary with his uniform to either justify or falsify this statement.”

After the motion was put to a voice vote, it was resolved that Ali should appear on Wednesday.