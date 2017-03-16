BREAKING: SSS writes Senate again, insists Magu lacks integrity

The State Security Service has insisted the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is not fit to head the anti-graft agency because he lacks integrity, a lawmaker has said.

The SSS said this to the Senate in a fresh report dispatched Tuesday evening.

The content of the report was raised by a senator, Dino Melaye, after it had appeared Mr. Magu would scale the Senate hurdle, after answering a wide range of questions at his confirmation hearing still underway.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

An earlier report by the SSS had prevented the Senate from confirming Mr. Magu as EFCC chairman earlier.

The current confirmation hearing is still underway.

Details later…

Source: Premium Times