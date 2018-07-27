BREAKING: Tension as gunmen murder Imo APC chairman

Gunmen suspected to be assassins in the early hours of Friday murdered, Sunny Ejiagwu, the All Progressives Congress chairman in Ideato North Local Government of Imo state.

Ejiagwu, popularly known as Ohaneze was one of the 27 LGAs chairmen inaugurated on Monday by the new state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, after the state APC rescheduled election as ordered by the court.

The state commissioner of police, Dasuki Galandanchi, who confirmed the murder to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, said that the corpse had been evacuated to a nearby mortuary.

According to the CP, the politician was killed along the Akokwa road in the Ideato North LGA .

The CP said “the APC chairman in Ideato North has been murdered. I was at the scene of the crime and only came back. His corpse has been evacuated to a mortuary.

There is no preliminary suspicion but the investigator would find out. The blood of the innocent would expose them.”

Briefing newsmen at the state party secretariat, APC state chairman, Nwafor, said that the killing was condemnable.

He said that political killings and violence has no place in a democracy.

Nwafor said; “The killing is condemnable because APC preaches peace and political tolerance. People should practice politics without bitterness and violence.

The constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association.

We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of police to press on the commissioner of police to nab the culprits. Imo is a peaceful state and an example of how politics should be played.

The deceased was in our meeting on Thursday and he expressed concern about political violence in his area. He told us that his area is volatile and called on us to come to his rescue when the need arises.

From the information made available to me, he was double-crossed and when he tried to move back he fell into the gutter. His killers went there and shot him severely. “