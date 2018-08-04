BREAKING: Three killed in Plateau fresh attack

Three persons were shot dead on Friday night in Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, throwing the whole community into a fresh apprehension.

The killing took place barely three days after the peace and security conference organised by the Plateau State Peace Building Agency in collaboration with the United States Institute for Peace, Justice, and Security and financed by US Embassy in Nigeria.

The conference had as its theme: “The resurgence of violence in Plateau State: Towards a multi-stakeholder partnership for peace and security.”

While one expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered at the scene of the incident, the victims were said to have been buried by their relations according to the tradition of Irigwe ethnic group.

The attackers were said to have struck at 8pm, a few hours after the visit of the new Commander of Special Military Taskforce codenamed ‘Operation Safe Haven’, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu to the area.

The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the killing on Saturday, saying investigation had commenced.

He said, “Today, being Saturday, August 4 at 0745hrs, the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on August 3 at about 1830hrs, unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA. As a result of the attack three persons were shot dead.

“They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ aged 22, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 and Mary Monday ‘F’ aged 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime. One expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered, Photographs of the corpses were also taken.

“Meanwhile, the corpses were buried by relations according to Irigwe rites. An investigation is in progress to track and arrest the perpetrators to face justice. We also appeal to members of the public to help with the needed information to unravel the mystery behind the attack.”