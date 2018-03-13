BREAKING: Trump fires Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State

Less than 24 hours after visiting Nigeria and meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has lost his job.

Tillerson who was in Nigeria as part of his tour of dsome countries in Africa, was fired on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

While in Nigeria, he assured President Buhari of U.S. assistance to Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram and the possibility of Nigerian securing loans from the U.S.

CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, has been named as his replacement.

Details later…