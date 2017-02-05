Breaking…Buhari Cancels Homecoming

President Muhammad Buhari has cancelled plans to return home today on account of his failing

health. His return has been a matter of intense speculation for over a week.

P R E S I D E N T B U H A R I E X T E N D S V A C A T I O N , W R I T E S N A T I O N A L A S S E M B L Y

P r e s i d e nt M uh a mma d u B uha r i h a s wr i tte n to the N a ti o na l A s s e mb l y to d a y,

F e b r ua r y 5 , 2 0 1 7 , i nf o r mi ng o f hi s d e s i r e to e xte nd hi s l e a ve i n o r d e r to

co mp l e t e and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his

d o cto r s .

T he P r e s i d e nt h a d p l a nne d to r e tu r n to A b uj a thi s e v e ni ng , b ut wa s a d v ised

to co mp l e te the te s t cycl e b e f o r e r e tu r ni ng . T he no ti ce ha s s i nce b e e n

d i s p a tche d to the S e na te P r e s i d e nt, a nd S p e a k e r , H o us e o f R e p r e s e nta ti ve s .

M r . P r e s i d e nt e xp r e s s e s h is sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern,

p r a ye r s a nd k i nd wishes.

FE M I A D E S I N A

S p e ci a l A d vi s e r to the President

( M e d i a a nd P ub l i c ity)

February 5, 2017