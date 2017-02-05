Breaking…Buhari Cancels Homecoming

President Muhammad Buhari has cancelled plans to return home today on account of his failing
health. His return has been a matter of intense speculation for over a week.
PRESIDENT BUHARI EXTENDS VACATION, WRITES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today,
February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to
complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his
doctors.
The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised
to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been
dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.
Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern,
prayers and kind wishes.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
February 5, 2017