Breaking…Buhari proceeds on two weeks leave over undisclosed illness

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to notify the Senate that he was proceeding on a ten days sick leave. He is taking time away from work given the bombing of the IDP camp in Borno State and ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to oust the Gambian Leader, which he is spearheading.

It’s unclear if he was returning to his doctors in London or would have them flown in. The president’s ill health is the worst kept secret even though he has refused to disclose what ails him.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, Buhari said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be Acting President during the period.

The letter read, “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away n a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office. “Please, accept, as always assurances of my highest esteemed consideration.”

It would be recalled that President Buhari had last year written to the Senate to go on vacation on a short medical vacation from 6th-16th of June, 2016.