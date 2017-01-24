Breaking…PDP Summons an Emergency Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party is calling an emergency meeting. It wasn’t immediately clear what the agenda was.

Full text of the release :

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, has scheduled to hold an ‘Expanded Caucus’ meeting of the PDP as follows:

On: Thursday, 26th of January, 2017

At: The International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja

By: 2:00 Pm prompt.

To attend are:

1) Governors of the PDP

2) National Assembly caucus

3) BOT members

4) National Vice chairmen, State chairmen & other NEC members

5) Former Governors

6) Former Ministers Forum members

7) Invited elders and leaders

We welcome you all and compliments of the Season.

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary