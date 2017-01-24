Breaking…PDP Summons an Emergency Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party is calling an emergency meeting. It wasn’t immediately clear what the agenda was.
Full text of the release :
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, has scheduled to hold an ‘Expanded Caucus’ meeting of the PDP as follows:
On: Thursday, 26th of January, 2017
At: The International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja
By: 2:00 Pm prompt.
To attend are:
1) Governors of the PDP
2) National Assembly caucus
3) BOT members
4) National Vice chairmen, State chairmen & other NEC members
5) Former Governors
6) Former Ministers Forum members
7) Invited elders and leaders
We welcome you all and compliments of the Season.
Signed:
Prince Dayo Adeyeye
National Publicity Secretary