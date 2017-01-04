BringBackOurGirls group to resume protests over remaining 196 Chibok girls

The Bring Back Our Girls Group has said it will commence another round of protests to demand the release of the remaining 196 girls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the #BBOG group said its protest will begin on January 8, 1000 days after over 200 girls were abducted by the terror group from their secondary school in Chibok, Borno State.

“Painfully, we are only a few days away from#Day1000 of their tragic abduction with no communication nor clarification nor status report on the negotiation the Federal Government previously stated was on-going for the release of the remaining 196 girls still with terrorists,” the group said.

“Our Movement is therefore again constrained to resume our marches to mark the #DAY1000 tragic milestone. Our Movement expects that the President to regard the #Day1000 milestone as an over due time to bring this horrific saga to a final closure.

“We shall therefore carry out a series of activities for a period of one week, using our 24-hourly marches to compel our Federal Government to accelerate the decision and actions necessary to bring back the rest of our Chibok girls to their grossly disappointed parents.”

The group said the government has not announced any new progress in negotiations since 21 of the girls were freed by Boko Haram after negotiations with the government.

It said the planned protest will be themed on various issues ranging from insecurity, corruption and girl child education, among other things.

“Unlike our other Global Weeks of Action carried out over the last thirty two months of our advocacy the#Day1000 version in Abuja shall be themed along various issues related to our #ChibokGirls. However, it shall principally be powered by a 24-hourly march to the entrance of the State House. What this means is that we shall relocate our daily sit-out venue from the Unity Fountain to the State House for the Global Week of Action starting from Sunday 8th of January to Saturday 14th January, 2017. – Premium Times

“We shall gather to commence our marches on Sunday the 8th at 3pm at the Unity Fountain and proceed to our designated destination. With effect from Monday until Saturday being 14 January, we shall daily gather at 9am at the Unity Fountain to proceed on our marches to the Villa Gate,” it said.