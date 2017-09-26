British Airways attendant makes racist comments about Nigerians

A video has emerged showing a lady purported to be a British Airways (BA) flight attendant making racist comments about Nigerians.

In the 39-second video, she was heard making demeaning comments also targeted at the Nigerian passengers on the Abuja bound flight.

The unidentified blonde, dressed in a BA uniform, recorded herself while on her way to board the weekend flight at Heathrow Airport, London.

She said in the video, obtained by Mail Online: “Alright, so all of you are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do.

“And I’m here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?

‘The upside is I’m going to Nigeria and there’s gonna be bare b**, I’m joking, I’m joking.

“All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme coca cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.

“And I’m just gonna be there like, ‘sorry sir, we ran out of beef’.

“All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f*** upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their b**s are in their way. Big d**** like this swinging from side to side.”

The video was said to have been circulated among the “concerned” passengers, after which the incident was reported to the airline.

The airline has since confirmed that the video is being investigated.

“We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways. We are investigating this video,” it was quoted to have said.

Watch the video below.