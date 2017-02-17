Bruce: Many Nigerians can’t afford food — yet N40m budgeted for Aso Rock wildlife

Ben Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa East, says it’s heartbreaking that at a time many Nigerians can’t afford to eat, N40 million in the 2017 budget was designated for the feeding of wild animals in the presidential villa.

In a couple of tweets on Thursday night, Bruce said at N510 to a dollar, it has reached a stage where buying made in Nigeria commodities is a necessity.

“It breaks my heart that at a time when many Nigerians can’t eat we are budgeting N40 million to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa,” he tweeted.

“At N510 to a dollar, #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira is no luxury, it is not even a necessity. Nigeria has reached the stage where it’s a necessity.”