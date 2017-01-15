Buhari and APC witch hunting Shema, says PDP

The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in strong terms what it described as the recent shenanigans being carefully orchestrated by the by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to politically persecute the former Governor of Katsina State, Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema in the name of corruption trial.

The party in a statement signed by Dayo Adeyeye, its National Publicity Secretary, said it was to all and sundry in Nigeria and the Diaspora that those under trial by the court on corruption charges are perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, his Party, the APC or political enemies and rivals of some APC leaders in the Country.

The statement said:

“In this context, the spot light of APC is now on Alhaji Shema, a political son of the late former President, Alhaji Umar Musa Yar’Adua who in a landslide victory, defeated General Buhari in the 2007 Presidential Election to win the Presidency on the platform of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the same vien, Governor Ibrahim Shema defeated the Candidates of the ANPP who were the choice of General Buhari for the Governorship Election in Katsina State in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

“Nigerians will also recall that Barr. Shema as the Governor of Katsina State, supported the choice of the former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR against General Muhammadu Buhari, an indigene of Katsina State in the 2015 Presidential Election. President Buhari and co-travellers cannot understand this and we ask, why? Is it difficult to comprehend the tenets of democracy and the rights of citizens to free choice of candidates and parties?”

The party said the trumped-up charges, arrests and trials of Alhaji Ibrahim Shema is part of the APC’s plan to intimidate, harass and blackmail opposition leaders around the Country in order to silence them ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema unarguably remains one of the most performing Governors of the PDP. He is known for his infrastructural development and implementation of people oriented policies and programmes that uplifted the lives of his people within the period of his administration.

“While we do not support corruption of any kind no matter who is involved however we disagree with the selective persecution of PDP leaders and members by President Buhari and the APC. The APC led administration since its inception and campaign against corruption, has shielded all its members accused of corrupt practices even those with hard evidence linking them to various acts of stealing and defrauding of state funds. Double standard it is!

“For instance, Nigerians still awaits the arrest and trial of the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, the Minister of Science and Technology, the current Chairman of EFCC, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Chief of Staff to the President who are still battling with integrity issues due to several allegations of corruption leveled against them and more. Most importantly, what has happened to Jafaru Isah, a political friend of President Buhari who was also accused of collecting monies from the former Security Adviser? None of these people are standing trial and none of them are in Court for prosecution because they are members of the APC.

The party called on the APC led administration to stop the persecution of political opponents in Nigeria for its false corruption chase.

“President Buhari and co should leave Ibrahim Shehu Shema alone and instead devote the same state resources to improve our economy and address the various security issues in the country,” the statement said.