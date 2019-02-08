Buhari anointed to lead Nigeria for eight years, clerics declare at rally

President Muhammadu Buhari was anointed to lead the country for eight years, and as such, should be given the necessary support for him to fulfill the prophecy, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has said.

The inter-father group, therefore, called on Nigerians not to disrupt the flow of God’s blessing to the land, rather support the reelection bid of President Buhari, so he could continue running the errand God has sent him.

The National President of NIFROP, Bishop Sundy Garuba, gave this charge on Thursday in Abuja at the grand rally of 1,000 clerics for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the cleric, the Buhari-led government has been winning the war against insurgency and should be allowed to continue the task for another four years.

Parts of his address read.

Before the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace [NIFROP] announced today’s rally sometimes last week, we had been led by the spirit to hold forty days of fasting and prayer.

In the course of this exercise, undertaken on behalf of the nation, it was revealed to us that President Buhari is God’s anointed to lead Nigeria to greater heights. The message we got included the one from the Book of Isaiah 32 “Behold, a king will reign in righteousness, and princes will rule in justice. 2 Each will be like a hiding place from the wind, a shelter from the storm, like streams of water in a dry place, like the shade of a great rock in a weary land. 3 Then the eyes of those who see will not be closed, and the ears of those who hear will give attention. 4 The heart of the hasty will understand and know, and the tongue of the stammerers will hasten to speak distinctly. 5 The fool will no more be called noble, nor the scoundrel said to be honorable.”

The Lord revealed to us concerning Nigeria that “(Philippians 1:6) being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will continue to perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.”

It is in similar fashion that we came to the realization that President Buhari, who began many good things in the interest of Nigeria, will continue to improve on the good things he is doing for the country during his second term in office as ordained by God. We consequently relayed the message to Nigerians not to disrupt the flow of God’s blessing to the land, which requires that the person already anointed to lead the country, in the person of President Buhari, is allowed to continue running the errand God has sent him.

At the end of the forty days of fasting and prayers, we relayed this message to Nigerians so that they will be guided when the time comes to cast their votes. But we have seen that the devil is hard at work trying to get Nigerians to violate the instruction given unto them as to who to elect. It is for this reason that we have decided to rally for President Buhari.

As you can see, we are more than 1000 clerics across faiths and denominations. We are apolitical and only delivered this message concerning President Buhari for it what our maker has collectively instructed us to do and we cannot do otherwise lest we attract wrath unto ourselves.

The unison of 1000 clerics of diverse faiths is something that should prick the interest of Nigerians. But it is not a phenomenon for which we should waste time seeking answers. The leadership style of President Buhari as defender of all faiths, ordained to save our religions, is the source of the newfound cohesion that has toned down the tendency for religion to be the source of strife among communities. The naysayers may argue it but Nigeria is on the way to recording fewer and fewer instances of sectarian strife until the larger population of Nigeria will enjoy the kind of cordial relations we have at NIFROP.

Fortunately, this godly touch is manifesting in other facets of our national life. The corruption that use to be the trademark of Nigeria is now being recognized as an abomination to our creator, something that has been made possible by President Buhari. We are aware that there are those now seeking to return Nigeria to Egypt, back to the days when corruption and theft of public fund was the order of the day. But we are glad that God has identified for us a leader who is mindful of what is written in Deuteronomy (17:16-17) that “The king, moreover, must not acquire great numbers of horses for himself or make the people return to Egypt to get more of them, for the Lord has told you, “You are not to go back that way again.” 17 He must not take many wives, or his heart will be led astray. He must not accumulate large amounts of silver and gold.” – (NIV).

In line with the injunctions of our various faiths that require of us to cater for the vulnerable, President Buhari has shown that it is possible to the poor and the needy that they do not have to live in abject poverty through his social security programmes. Nigerians have seen the possibilities that come with N-Power, School Feeding Programme, Trader Moni, Conditional Cash Transfer and other interventions that are in keeping with the divine instruction not to neglect the needy.

President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is striking at the heart of the agents of darkness with the way he has been dealing with Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals that have been trying to make Nigeria the headquarters of darkness. This is a task that must be continued and seen to conclusion and only the man ordained by God will be able to continue this sacred task.

We stand on the revelation given to us by God to declare that as He Decreed, So Shall It Be. We on this note appeal to the electorates to ward off evil from Nigeria by aligning with God’s will by voting President Buhari to continue with the work that has been entrusted to him.

We are aware that the opposition has been making false claims to present themselves as the ones destined to take Nigeria to a greater height and that they can liberate Nigerians but we know this for what it is. Lies of the devil. They are known to the Bible as it is stated in 2 Peter 2:19 that “They promise (Nigerians) them freedom, but they themselves are slaves of corruption. For whatever overcomes a person, to that he is enslaved.” Nigerians must therefore take heed lest they fall the lying tongue that is intent on misleading them to reject God’s choice for them.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace [NIFROP] is delivering the message that came from its forty days of fasting and prayer afresh. God has chosen President Buhari as the divine candidate that Nigerians must cast their votes for on February 16. We urge Nigerians to heed the instruction of God and vote for the work of God to be perfected in the country.