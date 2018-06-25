Buhari: APC Will Emerge from Convention Stronger

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday said despite the few lingering issues the All Progressives Congress (APC) had with its congresses, the party would emerge from the ongoing national convention stronger.

Buhari, addressing delegates gathered at the Eagle Square, venue of the national convention, said “The unresolved cases we have is the price we have to pay for success, as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.”

He therefore pleaded with all those with grievances to “keep faith with the party until we put things right.”

He commended the Governor Badaru Abubakar-led convention committee

for providing a level playing field and instilling confidence in both aspirants and delegates, saying the consensus arrangement adopted by the party would engender healing in the APC.

“The adoption of consensus as a first option is commendable and the process has led to a lot of healing and cohesion across the states and the zones, and where elections are inevitable, I have been assured that the process adopted will result in clear and undisputed results. Again I am appealing to all contestants to keep faith with the party,” he said.









Calling for peace irrespective of who wins, Buhari said: “May I, therefore, appeal to all to put our great party ahead of personal considerations and to accept the outcome of the exercise in good faith. You are all important to our party’s progress and all must come together to ensure success in the forthcoming polls so as to enable us to continue the good work we have been doing for our fellow Nigerians.

He praised the delegates for their sacrifices and patience, adding that they traveled all the way from “your different destinations and waiting in inclement weather, as it has been raining all the day. Thank you for your commitment.”







