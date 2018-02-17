Buhari asks defence minister to visit Zamfara over fresh killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, to immediately visit Zamfara state over the killing of 41 persons by suspected bandits.

Dan Ali is from Zamfara.

On Thursday, gunmen attacked a vehicle at Birane village in Zurmi local government area of the state. The bus was conveying some persons to the community market.

The attackers reportedly slit the throat of the driver before opening fire on the vehicle, killing all on board.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari directed security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state.

The president assured residents of the state that the federal government would continue to see to their safety.

“The President commiserates with families of victims of the heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured,” the statement read.

“President Buhari directs the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (Rtd) to proceed immediately to the state to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back.

“In addition, he directs security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

“The President assures the Zamfara State government, victims of the mayhem and residents in the state, that the Federal Government will continue do all it takes to support security agencies to secure lives and property, not only in the affected state but all parts of the country.

“President Buhari restates his administration’s determination to put an end to the spate of senseless spilling of innocent blood in parts of the country, and calls for restraint to allow the nation’s security apparatus to stem the undesirable trend.”

