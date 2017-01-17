Buhari condoles with families of dead in Air Force bombing of Borno IDP camp

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with families of civilians killed following the mistaken bombing of the Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State.

There have been no official figures released by reports indicate that as many as 100 persons may have been killed.

President Buhari, in a terse statement issued by Femi Adesina, his Media Adviser, regretted the bombing and expressed sympathy for the people and government of Borno State. The statement said:

“The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead”.